Dave Barnes sits down with Grammy nominated and Brit award winner James Bay to learn about James’ 5 Hot Takes in music. Covering ‘hot takes’ on Bill Withers to Bruce Springsteen to even a hot take about himself, James breaks down his interesting perspectives on modern music.
James Bay’s 5 Hot Takes on Dave’s 5 Hot Takes Podcast
