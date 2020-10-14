Wednesday, October 14, 2020
James Bay’s 5 Hot Takes on Dave’s 5 Hot Takes Podcast

Dave Barnes sits down with Grammy nominated and Brit award winner James Bay to learn about James’ 5 Hot Takes in music. Covering ‘hot takes’ on Bill Withers to Bruce Springsteen to even a hot take about himself, James breaks down his interesting perspectives on modern music.

