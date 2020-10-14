Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Drew Holcomb’s 5 Hot Takes on Dave’s 5 Hot Takes Podcast

Musician Dave Barnes sits down with Americana king Drew Holcomb, from Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors. Get the background story of what has made Drew the artist he is today, plus his 5 hot takes on music ranging from Willie Nelson to Ray LaMontagne to Tom Petty.

