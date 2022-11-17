Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day

For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House.

Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an intimate glimpse into two major artists at the beginnings of what would become highly influential careers. As Jorma says in his liner notes, ‘This is indeed a window into a simpler time when the music truly was everything.'”

Available on CD and digital on December 2, the release will also be available on vinyl exclusively for Record Store Day Black Friday (November 25).

“Kaukonen (later of Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna) met a singer named Janis Joplin at a hootenanny in San Jose, California, in the fall of 1962. Over the following years, Janis would call on Jorma to accompany her at gigs,” the statement continued. “As they continued to play together, the Bay Area was changing musically and developing into the legendary San Francisco scene to which both Janis and Jorma would be integral.

“During a rehearsal for a show in North Beach, Jorma started his reel-to-reel machine to capture what they were working on. For decades, this recording was the stuff of legend, with inferior, multi-generational transfers making their way through select collector’s circles. Now, for the very first time, it is available officially, with the blessing and cooperation of both the Janis Joplin Estate and Jorma Kaukonen.

“The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House contains this legendary recording, featuring Restoration and Mastering from acclaimed, Grammy-winner Michael Graves. The tracks include Joplin on vocals, Kaukonen on guitar, and Jorma’s wife Margareta typing away intermittently in the background. This may have just been a rehearsal, but it is so much more.”

below for the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. “Are We Taping Now?”

2. Trouble In Mind

3. Long Black Train

4. Kansas City Blues

5. Hesitation Blues

6. Nobody Knows You When You’re Down And Out 7. “How ‘Bout This?”

8. Daddy, Daddy, Daddy

Photo by Marjorie Alette via Missing Piece Group and Omnivore Recordings