The Late Notorious B.I.G. to Headline Virtual Reality Concert in the Metaverse

It’s been 25 years since the death of the Notorious B.I.G., but the late rap icon will soon be resurrected in virtual reality.

Billed as a celebration of what would have been his 50th year, a virtual reality concert, “The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience,” will bring Biggie back as a “true-to-life, hyperrealistic” avatar, according to Variety.

“The Notorious B.I.G. IS BACK,” read an Instagram post, offering a glimpse of the revived rapper. “His music, his flow, his influence is unmatched. See him like you’ve never seen him before, in a re-creation of ’90s Brooklyn (The Brook), in Meta Horizon Worlds. Watch him in a first-of-its-kind stacked VR concert experience.”

“Having the ability to create a variance of new opportunity to showcase my son Christopher’s music through the advancement of technology is hard for me to grasp at times,” Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, said in a statement. “However, I’ve found so much excitement in the process of developing his avatar, understanding the value added for fans to experience him in ways unattainable until now. Thank you to all who have contributed to bringing this project to fruition.”

The rapper’s manager and president of RCA Records, Mark Pitts, added, “It’s amazing to create new content for B.I.G. The world was robbed of an opportunity to watch Biggie grow and evolve as an artist. The wonder of Web3 is that it gives us an opportunity to celebrate his music with visuals that Biggie never got to make.”

The concert experience, created in collaboration with the Notorious B.I.G. Estate, will premiere on Dec. 16 exclusively in Meta Horizon Worlds and will be accessible only with Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro virtual-reality headsets. Audiences will be able to follow a day in the rap legend’s life, culminating in a concert that will feature guest performances from Diddy, Latto, Nardo Wick, DJ Clark Kent, Lil’ Cease, and more.

Photo By Raymond Boyd / Getty Images