Kendrick Lamar Shares New Video For “Rich Spirit”

On the heels of his Grammy nominations, Kendrick Lamar has shared a new music video for his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers single, “Rich Spirit.” The visual, directed by Calmatic, follows videos for “The Heart Part 5,” “N95” and “We Cry Together.”

The video opens with Lamar in an all-red outfit amid an opulent bedroom. The rapper—who frequently includes religious motifs in his videos—then kneels down to pray on the edge of his bed.

As the experimental video treks on, Lamar dances around an empty house on the edge of boredom. He later talks on the phone just to fill the silence before lying face down on the carpet, giving in to the isolation.

He raps in one verse, The morality can wait / Feedback on low latency / I’m glitching from the face as my thoughts grow sacredly / I’m runnin’ out of space, ask Whitney, she okay.

The video ends with Lamar receiving a call on the phone. The beat cuts out and Lamar stares at the ringing landline until the video fades to black. Check out the visual below.

Lamar dropped the highly-anticipated Mr. Morale back in May. It was the rapper’s first album in five years and his final under Top Dawg Entertainment. For future releases, it’s likely that Lamar will put out music under his own label, pgLang.

The rapper is currently embarking on the Australia/New Zealand leg of The Big Steppers Tour. He recently brought “Rich Spirit” and a few other Mr. Morale tracks to Saturday Night Live. Top Gun‘s Miles Teller hosted the episode with Lamar as the musical guest.

Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images