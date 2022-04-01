Jason Isbell and Maren Morris Aren’t Betting on Themselves to Win a Grammy

Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Isbell is headed to Las Vegas to attend the upcoming Grammy Awards this weekend. (The show airs on Sunday, April 3).

But if you believe his recent post on Twitter, the artist doesn’t seem to think he has a chance of winning an award this go-round. And neither does popular singer Maren Morris.

Wrote Isbell on Twitter, “Headed to Vegas to lose a Grammy and win some blackjack.”

To which Morris replied in the thread: “Same but ready to lose at both!”

Grammy Award-winning folk singer Rhiannon Giddens also joined the joke, saying in a reply: “I’m good at losing Grammys! It’s fun.” (She’s won one and “lost” a handful of times after earning a number of nominations for group and solo projects.)

This year, Isbell is up for Best Country Solo Performance for his song “All I Do Is Drive.”

And Morris is up for two nominations: Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song for her songs “Chasing After You” with Ryan Hurd and “Better Than We Found It,” respectively.

Previously, Isbell won Grammy Awards in 2016 for Best American Roots Song for “24 Frame” and Best American Album for Something More Than Free. He also won those same two awards in 2018 for his song “If We Were Vampires” and his album The Nashville Sound.

And Morris won a Grammy Award for Best Country Solo Performance in 2016 for her song “My Church.”

In this year’s awards ceremony, Isbell is competing against Luke Combs (“Forever After All”), Mickey Guyton (“Remember Her Name”), Kacey Musgraves (“Camera Roll”), and Chris Stapleton (“You Should Probably Leave”).

In the Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Morris is competing against Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood (“If I Didn’t Love You”), Brothers Osborne (“Younger Me”), Dan + Shay (“Glad You Exist”), and Elle King and Miranda Lambert (“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”).

And for Best Country Song, Morris is competing against Kacey Musgraves (“Camera Roll”), Chris Stapleton (“Cold”), Thomas Rhett (“Country Again”), Walker Hayes (“Fancy Like”) and Mickey Guyton (“Remember Her Name”).

