Jeff Bridges, Carly Pearce, Clint Black, and More Announced as Presenters for the 2024 CMA Awards

The 2024 CMA Awards will take place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena this Wednesday (November) 20. Country Music’s Biggest Night will feature a star-studded lineup of performers, a tribute to George Strait, and much more. Today (November 18), the Country Music Association revealed the list of presenters for this year’s CMA Awards.

The 2024 CMA Awars will broadcast live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The three-hour event will air on ABC starting at 8 PM Eastern Time. Additionally, those without cable will be able to stream the event on platforms that offer live TV such as Philo, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream. The awards show will be available to stream on-demand on Hulu starting Thursday.

The list of presenters for the 2024 CMA Awards will feature several big-name country stars as well as athletes, actors, and TV personalities. The Oak Ridge Boys, Olympic champ Simone Biles, Billy Bob Thornton, and many more will attend the show to hand out trophies. See the full list of presenters below.

2024 CMA Awards Presenters

The Oak Ridge Boys

Clint Black

Carly Pearce

Nate Smith

Mark Collie

Mitchell Tenpenny

Little Big Town

Jordan Davis

Dustin Lynch

Simone Biles

Freddie Freeman

Jason Laux

Caleb Pressley

Jeff Bridges

Don Johnson

Taylor Frankie Paul

Daniel Sunjata

CMA Awards Performers

The CMA Awards wouldn’t be complete without a lineup of top-notch performers to match the star power of the presenters. This year features several artists making their CMA Awards debut including Noah Kahan and Shaboozey.

Post Malone—“Yours”

Chris Stapleton—“What Am I Gonna Do”

Post Malone & Chris Stapleton—“California Sober”

Shaboozey—“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”/”Highway”

Thomas Rhett & Teddy Swims—“Somethin’ ‘Bout a Woman”/”Lose Control”

Dierks Bentley, Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull, & Bronwyn Keith-Hynes “American Girl”

Luke Bryan—“Love You, Miss You, Mean It”

Lainey Wilson—“4x4xU”

Ashley McBryde—Song TBA

Kacey Musgraves—“The Architect”

Luke Combs—“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”

Megan Moroney—“Am I Okay?”

Bailey Zimmerman—“New to Country”

Brooks & Dunn with Jelly Roll—“Believe”

Noah Kahan and Kelsea Ballerini—“Cowboys Cry Too”

Riley Green and Ella Langley—“You Look Like You Love Me”

Featured Image by Ron Palmer/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images