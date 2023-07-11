Jelly Roll Shares Appreciation Post for Wife Bunnie DeFord: ‘She Has Been Nothing but Supportive’

Jelly Roll, who won three CMT Awards in 2023 for his song “Son of a Sinner,” is married to podcaster Bunnie DeFord, who also goes by Bunnie XO. This past weekend, Jelly Roll posted a heartfelt love letter to his wife on Instagram.

Jelly Roll’s post includes a photo of the “Save Me” singer and his wife staring into each other’s eyes. The photo is accompanied by lengthy text that reads begins with, “A BUNNIE APPRECIATION POST! A lot is often said or made about my story, but the truth is, I’ve never been moved more by a story than the story of my wife.

“To watch what this woman has overcame and her passion and determination to be something better has inspired me from the moment I met her,” the caption continues. “She saved me in one of the darkest times of my life. She has been nothing but supportive.”

Bunnie currently hosts the podcast Dumb Blonde. In Jelly Roll’s Instagram post, he discusses the time when Bunnie was first developing the podcast, adding, “I remember her sitting at our kitchen table and her talking to me about the vision she had to start the Dumb Blonde Podcast, and how it was her means to end working in the sex industry for good. I watched her build her own platform, her own podcast and her own team with ZERO help from me.

“She wanted to do it on her own, she didn’t want to be just ‘Jelly Roll’s wife,’ she wanted to build her own empire to empower women and share her story in hopes that it could motivate others to believe that they could change their lives and be happy,” the caption continues. “Watching her launch into this season of the Podcast, watching her build this beautiful community on Patreon where she posts our family vlog series ‘Meet the DeFords’ and NOW SHE IS COMING ON TOUR WITH ME AND DOING HER OWN MEET AND GREET (that I’ll be crashing as many of them as I can).”

Jelly Roll ended the appreciation post’s caption by writing, “Watching you take this thing to the moon has been nothing short of incredible to watch- so so so so happy for you baby. Let’s keep changing the world a little at a time.” Bunnie commented on the post, exclaiming, “I’m crying at the dinner table … You have always been my reason, my why & my strength. I love you to the moon & deepest galaxies.”