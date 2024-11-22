Jelly Roll Shares His Honest Thoughts on Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, and Morgan Wallen After Losing to Them at the CMA Awards

Last night (November 20), Jelly Roll broke his winning streak at the CMA Awards. He went into the night with nominations for Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Additionally, Whitsitt Chapel was in the running for Album of the Year. The “Save Me” singer walked away empty-handed. However, he’s not bitter about not winning. Earlier today, he took to social media to share his thoughts on the evening and congratulate those who won the categories in which he was nominated.

This afternoon, Jelly Roll shared a collection of photos of him posing with his wife and daughter during last night’s awards show. He shared his thoughts on the evening in a lengthy and heartfelt post.

Jelly Roll Shares His Thoughts on the CMA Awards Outcome

“Standing next to the two people that matter the most to me, we walked into the Bridgestone Arena for my second CMA ever as nominated artist,” he began. “On the biggest night in country music on the biggest stage in Nashville, I had the opportunity to stand next to a couple of living legends and praise Jesus,” he said of his performance of “Believe” with Brooks & Dunn. He then thanked the duo saying, “Y’all could have picked any artist in the world bigger than me. I’ll never be able to thank y’all enough for giving me an opportunity to shamelessly stand on my faith in front of the world.”

Then, he addressed the artists who won in the categories in which he was nominated. “I know I don’t have to say this but, just so we’re clear—Chris Stapleton was and always will be the Male Vocalist of the Year as long as he’s alive and I think we can all agree about that,” he wrote. Stapleton took home the Male Vocalist award and a few others last night.

“Morgan Wallen, my East Tennessee brother finally got the flowers he deserves, no one has done more for country music in the last quarter of a century than Morgan has,” he said of the current CMA Entertainer of the Year.

Then, he addressed Cody Johnson whose album Leather took Album of the Year. “And Cody, my brother and one of my best friends, Cody Johnson, your album Leather is truly one of my favorite albums recorded in the last decade,” he wrote. “Any win for you is a win for me, you deserved this one. And now I can say that I’m one of the only features on the CMA Album of the Year,” he added.

Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images