Jennifer Hudson and Renée Rapp Cover Destiny’s Child’s ‘Dangerously in Love’ on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Jennifer Hudson and guest Renée Rapp gave viewers quite the treat on the Monday, October 9 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show with an impromptu performance of the Destiny’s Child song “Dangerously in Love.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Destiny’s Child was a huge musical influence on Rapp, as she said on her talk show appearance. In the sit-down interview, Rapp said she was in a girl group called Daddy’s Little Girls. “That’s how I think of it much later in my life,” when Hudson expressed a bit of shock at the name. The pop artist then responded, “I’m like, is this not weird? For sure, like absolutely.”

Hudson revealed that her favorite Destiny’s Child track is “Dangerously in Love” with Rapp agreeing. The two then broke into an impromptu performance of the classic song — not to be confused with the hit of the same name that launched Beyoncé’s solo career in 2003.

Rapp released her debut album Snow Angel in August. While a guest on the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Rapp revealed that the album’s title track is a meditation on a traumatic assault the singer experienced at the start of 2022.

“I had just gone through a breakup, and it was really tough. It was the first time I had ever been really in love with someone and then experienced a breakup,” Rapp told Jay Shetty. “I was living here in L.A., and I was hanging out in a new group of people, and they were partiers.”

“I really let my judgment go when it came to the people around me. We were all out, and it was just situation after situation where they were just not trustworthy, and then the next thing you knew I was face up, laying down in a bathroom stall in a hotel bar, just waking up [at] 5 in the morning, completely alone,” Rapp continued with her harrowing account. Her strength and perseverance after the incident remains easy to see.

Photo courtesy of The Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube