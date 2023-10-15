Jennifer Nettles Inducted Into National 4-H Hall of Fame

Jennifer Nettles is being honored for her commitment to youth development. The Sugarland star was recently inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame for her years of support to the largest youth development organization in America. Through 4-H programs, youth participants work on projects related to health, science, agriculture, and civic engagement under the guidance of mentors.

“For more than 100 years, 4‑H has welcomed young people of all beliefs and backgrounds, giving kids a voice to express who they are and how they make their lives and communities better,” according to the 4-H mission statement.

Nettles was a member of her local 4-H club starting from the age of 10 in Coffee County, Georgia. She was involved in the organization in many ways ranging from being a Rock Eagle camp counselor to a member of Georgia 4-H’s Clovers & Company performing arts group. According to a press release, Nettles has continued to donate to 4-H programs yearly, in addition to performing at 4-H fundraisers and paying it forward by mentoring youth. The singer was honored at a ceremony in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in October 2023.

“We are proud to honor and recognize the outstanding individuals who are the Class of 2023 Laureates for the National 4-H Hall of Fame,” Chair of the National 4-H Hall of Fame Pamela Van Horn says in the release. “These individuals have touched the lives of many people, from 4-H staff and colleagues to thousands of 4-H volunteers and members throughout the nation.” “Jennifer is a true Hall of Famer,” adds former Georgia State 4-H Leader and Clovers & Company Director Dr. Bo Ryles. “She is generous with her time, committed to helping others, and incredibly talented. This beautiful person serves as an inspiration for 4-H’ers and leaders everywhere.”

Nettles currently stars in the 2023 film, The Exorcist: Believer, as Miranda, the mother of a girl who is possessed by a demonic entity.

