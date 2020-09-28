Jessie Jo Dillon on Turning FOMO into a Work Ethic with ‘Pitch List’

The Pitch List podcast returns this week for a conversation with Grammy-nominated songwriter Jessie Jo Dillon! Signed with Big Machine, Dillon has penned numerous hits — including the Dan and Shay / Justin Bieber smash “10,000 Hours,” “Break Up In The End” (Cole Swindell) and “Rich” (Maren Morris), just to name a few. Dillon also broke down these watershed moments for podcast host Chris Lindsey. “It’s interesting the records or songs that you can feel, like, man, that one’s gonna stand the test of time,” she said.

Listen on to hear she and Lindsey chat further about the intricacies of having both a parent and significant other in the music industry, turning your FOMO into a work ethic and shamelessly feeding off your co-writers’ pain for the sake of great art! The two discuss these topics in detail, including Dillon’s perspective on songwriting in the pandemic. “I feel like it’s important to fill the well back up, as Hemingway would say. It’s such a town of a grind as much as it is natural talent, where you can get caught up in FOMO,” Dillon says. (Plus: Jessie’s boyfriend Ben Burgess makes a guest appearance in the episode).

Listen to Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” below and listen to Pitch List‘s Jesse Jo Dillon Spotify playlist here.