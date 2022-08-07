Jewel’s Tour Bus Catches Fire, No Injuries Reported

Jewel’s tour bus caught on fire while she was on tour with Train and Blues Travelers. No injuries were reported.

In a TikTok post on Aug. 6, the singer shared that her bus burst into flames in a hotel parking lot, along with a video of the burned-out bus. “We had a full bus fire,” said the singer. “Nobody was hurt. It happened on an off-day.”

She added, “The fire department came, everybody is safe,” adding “Thank you firefighters and department,” to the corner of her post.

The bus driver was alerted of the fire by the front desk staff of the hotel, according to the singer, and managed to save a vintage guitar and amp from inside the vehicle.

“Our bus driver is a hero for saving the vintage gear,” shared Jewel. “All’s well that ends well. But how ’bout this bullshit.”

Jewel recently released her 13th album Freewheelin’ Woman, along with the lead single “Dancing Slow,” which features Train. Jewel was on the road with Train, Blues Traveler, Thunderstorm Artis, and Will Anderson on the AM Gold Tour which began in June 2022 and wrapped up on Aug. 6 at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

Photo: Dana Trippe