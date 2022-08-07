Naomi Judd’s Family Files to Keep Details of Her Death Records Closed

The family of the late country singer Naomi Judd was granted a court order to keep her death records sealed from public record.

Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland and two daughters Wynonna and Ashley filed for injunctive relief in Williamson County, Tennessee on Aug. 1 to protect their family’s privacy from the release of documents gathered by police who responded to the artist’s death, which they say depict Judd in a “graphic manner.”

Judd’s family stated that if released, the evidence collected by the sheriff’s office, including photos, video, and other documents, would cause them “emotional distress, pain, and mental anguish.” The filing continued, “Moreover, the release of these records would continue to cause the entire family pain for years to come.”

The Judd family was granted a temporary order on Aug. 2, restricting Williamson County Sherriff Dusty Rhoades from “disclosing certain records and other materials regarding the death of Naomi Judd pursuant to one or more Public Records Act requests.” The family also requested an “emergency en parte restraining order” which prevents Rhoades from sharing any investigative materials.

An evidentiary hearing, to hear the family’s motion, is scheduled for Sept. 12.

Naomi Judd died on Sat. April 30 by suicide. The country star was open about her struggle with mental health issues for many years and was scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame one day before her death.

(Photo: CMT)