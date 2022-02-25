Premiere: Jillian Jacqueline Sings of Love’s Disappearing Act on Latest Single “Magic”

“I’m inspired by timelessness,” Jillian Jacqueline tells American Songwriter. It’s a simple statement, yet somehow one of the more profound ways to explain songwriting.

“I find that it’s the songs that have somehow managed to continue to come back over and over again that I’m in awe of and inspired by,” she continues. “And I find that there’s a revealing nature to them, it’s just very simple and straightforward.”

Jacqueline then mentions the “no bullshit” lyrics penned by Patsy Cline, Carole King’s Tapestry record, and the beauty of a James Taylor song as her specific musical influences. Leaning into the music of these songwriters, though, has given Jacqueline her own lyrical magic.

On Friday, February 25, Jacqueline is exclusively premiering the lyric video for the lead single off of her forthcoming album with American Songwriter. This song, aptly titled “Magic,” serves as a bridge between her previous release and her upcoming music. The song itself was written in 2016, but Jacqueline remembers that she wasn’t ready to release it in 2016. It was just before its time.

“‘Magic’ was written […] with Tofer Brown, who’s my longtime collaborator, producer, best friend, brother in law, all the things and we wrote it with Shane McAnally,” Jacqueline explains. “It’s one of these songs that just describes the blurriness and the disillusionment that you can feel when a relationship ends.”

So when the moment was just right—after her previous EP releases Side A and Side B—Jacqueline set “Magic” free in an epic sonic moment of heartache and heartbreak.

“We just kind of honed in on this storyline and this view of love that’s gone awry,” Jacqueline explains. “And you’re trying to figure out how, and it’s very sad. It’s sad for me to even sing now. But I feel like there’s a lot of people that love the sad songs on the last two EPs that I did, and I feel like there’s always room for those moments that talk about how love went wrong.”

The lyrics in the song use the metaphor of a magic show as a vehicle for this heartbreak. Did you cut me in half while the audience laughed / Was every moment just an act, Jacqueline sings.

“It’s like the most devastating thought to think that someone was just kind of going through the motions and didn’t really love you. Even though it felt like love at the time,” she explains.

Overall, “Magic” is a sad song, but like Jaqueline’s explanation of her inspiration, it’s more than just that. It’s grounding and cathartic and boldly human.

“Magic” is also just a snippet of what Jacqueline has in the works. Her forthcoming record is “a culmination of years of blood, sweat, and tears,” according to the singer/songwriter. “I can wholeheartedly say it’s my favorite thing I’ve ever done.”

Listen to this first drop of this record below.

Photo courtesy of Virgin Music Label & Artist Services.