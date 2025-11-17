Whey Jennings, Grandson of Waylon, Announces New Album, Shares Heartfelt Track, “Take His Hand” (Exclusive Premiere)

Whey Jennings has been working hard, writing songs, and rocking stages for years. Today (November 17), he announced a new addition to his growing discography. His sophomore album, Baptized by Fire, will hit digital streaming platforms on March 27 via Dirt Rock Empire. American Songwriter is proud to share an early look at the focus track, “Take His Hand,” which will be available to stream later this week.

Ahead of today’s announcement, Jennings sat down with American Songwriter to talk about the new record, his life, and his family legacy.

Whey Jennings on Writing with Jim “Moose” Brown

Whey Jennings worked with a long list of A-list co-writers on Baptized by Fire. However, fans of older country will likely instantly recognize the name Jim “Moose” Brown. He has penned songs cut by the likes of Willie Nelson and Jamey Johnson. He also wrote the Alan Jackson-Jimmy Buffett collaboration “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” which brought him a Grammy Award.

“It was awesome,” Jennings says when asked about writing with Brown. “I felt like I’d known him for years. We sat down at his house, they call it the Moose Lodge, and had a cool little conversation before we started. Any time you work with somebody for the first time, you get the jitters. But then, the first couple lines of ‘Wrong for the Times’ came out, and it just flowed from there,” he adds.

“He did something I’ve never experienced before. He stood up and left the room,” Jennings recalls. “I followed him out of the room after a little bit, and I found him pacing the floor. He came back in and he gave me a line, and I was like ‘That’s pretty good, man.’ That’s the mark of a true songwriter right there, somebody who really cares about the craft.”

Jennings Found Happiness in Sobriety

Baptized by Fire is an apt title. Whey Jennings isn’t shy about the fact that he used to live fast and party hard. These days, though, he’s happy to have slowed down. He replaced booze and drugs with a Bible and quality time with his family. These are all things reflected in the largely autobiographical new record.

“It’s a little harder to write songs, now,” Jennings admits. “But if you’re trying to write songs that matter, it should be harder. It takes work. You’re not going to create something that you truly believe in on a whim,” he adds. “When I was in active addiction, I thought I was doing great things. I didn’t have no fear of nothing and just did whatever came to mind,” Jennings recalls. “At that point in my life, I’d just look at my guitar player and say, ‘Play something pretty,’ and I’d just have a song fly out of my head. Sometimes they’d be great. Other times, they’d just be a bunch of gibberish and stupid lyrics.”

The extra work of writing meaningful songs is well worth the peace of mind he enjoys today, though. “Looking back, after being sober for about six years, I didn’t like the person I was. I didn’t like him. I had all my wires crossed,” Jennings says. “All I wanted to do back then was have a good time. At least, what my idea of a good time was. Hell, I had that all wrong, too,” he adds. “I’ve had a better time being sober, and being able to look people in the eye, putting on a show, then go home to my family. There’s something about that that’s pure.”

Whey Jennings on Living Up to the Family Name

Whey Jennings comes from a long line of legendary figures. Waylon Jennings, Jessi Colter, and Shooter Jennings came before him. However, he’s no longer concerned with living up to his last name. Instead, he’s focused on his family.

“At first, it was there,” he says when asked if there’s pressure to live up to his family legacy. “Then, I realized I just had to be myself. I’ve picked up a few things from my grandfather, and I sing quite a few of his songs in my shows. Me and him have a lot of similarities, but there’s a whole lot of differences, too. Two different paths. I don’t allow that to take hold of me,” he explains. “I’m proud of who I am and where I come from. Any pressure that I might have felt in the beginning has subsided now,” Jennings adds.

Instead of looking to the past, he has his eyes on his career and the future of his family. “Now, all I’m trying to do is support my family, be a good husband and father, and put out good music that I don’t mind my kids listening to.”

