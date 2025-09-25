Luther Dickinson Revamps a Grateful Dead Classic with His Rendition of “Minglewood Blues” from His Forthcoming LP, ‘Dead Blues Vol. 1’ (Exclusive Premiere)

Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars) will release Dead Blues Vol. 1 on October 17 via Strolling Bones Records. The album features his renditions of blues songs performed and recorded by the Grateful Dead. The nine-song collection features Datrian Johnson on vocals alongside a laundry list of special guests. Today (September 25), American Songwriter is proud to premiere Dickinson’s rendition of “Minglewood Blues.”

Videos by American Songwriter

The Grateful Dead first recorded “New New Minglewood Blues” for their debut LP. It was also a staple of their live sets until 1971. However, the song’s history goes back much further. Noah Lewis wrote “New Minglewood Blues,” and the Noah Lewis Jug Band recorded it in 1930. Now, nearly 100 years after the original recording, Dickinson and his compatriots are breathing new life into the classic tune.

[RELATED: Luther Dickinson: The Memphis Attitude]

“The Dead Blues reworking of the jug band classic. ‘Minglewood Blues features Datrian Johnson on vocals with myself and Cody Dickinson on drums and our old pal Paul Taylor (New Memphis Colorways) on guitar,” Dickinson says of the track. “The bridge/middle eight is one of my favorite sections of the album, and the instrumental outro features Paul and Cody totally digging in and buggin’ out!” he adds.

Luther Dickinson Takes Blues Classics to New Places

The Grateful Dead worked several blues songs into their catalog. They covered tunes by the likes of Blind Lemon Jefferson, Bo Diddley, Willie Dixon, and many more. With this album, Luther Dickinson is reinterpreting those songs through the experimental lens of Memphis funk and jazz.

Dickinson discovered a new appreciation for the Dead and the blues songs they played a little over a decade ago. The late, great Phil Lesh invited Luther and Cody Dickinson to join the Phil & Friends collective in 2013. It was an eye-opening experience.

“I honestly hadn’t spent much time with the Dead’s music growing up, but when Phil invited Cody and I to play with him, we jumped at the opportunity,” he shared in a statement. “The more we performed together, the more I realized how many great old blues songs the Dead had played in their time, which led to the Dead Blues concept,” he added. “Phil changed my life. He welcomed me into his crew, taught me his repertoire, shared his improvisational approaches, and introduced me to a whole new community of musicians. This record reflects Phil’s wild musical spirit and approach to re-interpretation.”

Dead Blues Vol. 1 Tracklist and Information

Luther Dickinson will release Dead Blues Vol. 1 via Strolling Bones Records on October 17. It will be available across digital streaming platforms, CD, and standard vinyl. Fans can pre-order or pre-save a copy today.

Tracklist:

“One Kind of Favor” “Who Do You Love” “Sitting on Top of the World” “King Bee” “Mystery Train” “Minglewood Blues” “I Just Want to Make Love to You” “Little Red Rooster” “High Heeled Sneakers”

Featured Image by Camilla Calnan