Joshua Hedley Revisits an Old Favorite with His New Single “Boogie Woogie Tennessee” (Exclusive Premiere)

Since releasing his 2018 debut album, Mr. Jukebox, Joshua Hedley has proven himself to be a student of country music in all its classic forms. The 2018 LP was a deep dive into the Countrypolitan sound of the 1960s. He followed that with Neon Blue, a hat-tip to ’90s country. With his forthcoming record, All Hat, he shows his affinity for Western swing. Today (September 4), American Songwriter is proud to premiere Hedley’s new single, “Boogie Woogie Tennessee.”

Hedley announced All Hat last month with “Fresh Hot Biscuits,” and proved that he could write within the confines of Western swing. The new single, though, is a cover of a song originally released more than seven decades ago. “This is a song released in 1950 by a guy named Ricky Riddle,” Hedley says. “My friend Dave Tanner bought a used Dodge Durango on Craigslist and found a burned CD under the seat, and this song was on it,” he recalls. “I learned it from playing it with him. I personally think it’s about a retirement community that likes to party.”

Joshua Hedley Teamed Up with a Legend for All Hat

Joshua Hedley has been a fan of Asleep at the Wheel since he was a child. When kids his age were forming garage bands and rocking out, he was learning Western swing tunes on his fiddle. Little did he know that he would find himself touring with the group years later. Then, bandleader Ray Benson invited him to be the first to cut an album in his new studio. He jumped on the opportunity.

“Obviously, he was in the producer role and he produced the sh*t out of this record,” Hedley said of Benson. “A lot of it was him just letting us cut loose and see what happens. We’d work out a song, and he’d step in with some suggestions. It was amazing to see how it’s done, not only in real time, but from one of the greats. I don’t think he knows just how much he was teaching me,” he added.

All Hat Track List and Information

Joshua Hedley will release All Hat via New West Records on October 24. The album will be available across all digital streaming platforms, as well as on vinyl and compact disc. Fans can pre-order or pre-save it today.

Tracklist:

“All Hat (No Cattle)” “Boogie Woogie Tennessee” “Fresh Hot Biscuits” “Hedliner Polka” “Come Take a Ride with Me” “Clueless” “Mean Mama Blues” “Crawlin’ Home to You” “The Waltz I Promised You” “Over the Line”

