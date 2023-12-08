3 Must-Read Books That Highlight the Creative Mind of The Doors’ Jim Morrison

During the 1960s, singer/songwriter Jim Morrison became a prominent figure of the era’s gritty rock and roll scene. As the lead vocalist and main songwriter of The Doors, he captivated fans with his gripping vocals and rebellious charm.

The band’s entrancing mix of unbridled rock and dreamy psychedelia fueled a rapid rise to stardom. But their success coincided with Morrison’s increased dependency on substances, which were the likely catalyst to his sudden death in 1971. He was just 27 years old.

Although Morrison’s life and career were cut far too short, he spent his life constantly creating. Many of his most intimate and thoughtful works have been given a second life in the years since his passing. Below, we’ve curated a short list of books that showcase these lesser-known creations from Jim Morrison himself.

1. Wilderness: The Lost Writings of Jim Morrison, Volume 1

First released in 1988, Wilderness: The Lost Writings of Jim Morrison, Volume 1 is a collection of poems, personal reflections, drawings, and photographs that capture glimpses of Morrison’s life through the years. The best-selling project, crafted by close friends of Morrison, delivered fans their first glimpse into the late artist’s layered creative perspective. Although there have been many more collections of Morrison’s work in the years since its debut, Wilderness is the perfect starting point for any curious fan.

2. The Collected Works of Jim Morrison: Poetry, Journals, Transcripts, and Lyrics

A comprehensive and captivating art assemblage, The Collected Works of Jim Morrison: Poetry, Journals, Transcripts, and Lyrics quickly became a New York Times best-seller upon its release in 2021. Before his death, Morrison intended to publish this nearly 600-page-long trove of writings as a book. Decades later, his dream was finally fulfilled. Readers are taken even deeper into Morrison’s unique mind through lyrical fragments, photographs, and even a self-penned poetic autobiography.

3. The Lords and the New Creatures

Released during the height of The Doors’ career success in 1969, The Lords and the New Creatures caused a stir upon its release. Morrison’s collection of poems is a mysterious and dark exploration of life as he saw it. From his wandering observations on current events of the day to swirling, sexually charged snapshots of his rock and roll lifestyle, Morrison offers a perspective all his own.

