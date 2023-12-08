Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Breaks Record for First Billion Dollar Trek

Taylor Swift is gunning for every single milestone possible this year. From becoming Time Magazine‘s Person of the Year to her many awards, Swift can’t seem to lose. Her lauded Eras Tour has just earned her, yet another, accolade by becoming the first tour to gross over 1 billion dollars, per Pollstar.

It’s no surprise that the Eras Tour has surpassed the billion-dollar mark. The world has been keenly tuned into the Swift show for the entirety of 2023. Every move she makes on stage seems to become the topic of online discussion.

The gross sum (which is $1,039,263,762, to be more exact) is made even more impressive when considering that the Eras Tour is far from over. Who knows what impressive number Swift will have earned by the time she takes her final bows?

According to Pollstar, Swift has sold 4.3 million tickets at an average ticket price of $239.95. The outlet went on to add a kicker: Swift’s tour was considered to have only the fifth most expensive ticket price this year, so the 1 billion isn’t just a product of outlandish ticket prices.

The success of Swift’s tour can likely be chalked up to the ambitious, career-spanning setlist and her unparalleled connection with her fans. The trek was always going to garner this kind of reaction. When the Swifties are involved, there is nothing that can’t be accomplished.

The rampant success of the Eras Tour is just one aspect that has made Swift the biggest artist in the world. Forbes recently dubbed her the fifth most Powerful Woman in the World for her unprecedented influence over the world of pop culture. Spotify also named her Global Artist of the Year for her wild streaming stats the world over.

Her list of awards this year surpasses what many artists hope to attain across their entire career, let alone a single year. 2024 promises to be similarly lauded for Swift, given that she has six Grammy nominations.

Her Eras Tour will continue throughout most of 2024. Find her remaining tour dates, HERE.

