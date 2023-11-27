Jimbo Hart Announces His Departure from the 400 Unit After Months-Long Hiatus

Jimbo Hart has been the bassist for the 400 Unit since the band’s inception. Today, he took to social media to announce his departure from the band. After more than a decade of holding down the band’s low-end and providing backing vocals, he’s stepping away.

Hart made the announcement earlier today (November 27). “I’m no longer a member of the 400 Unit,” he wrote in a tweet. “I’m grateful for all the years, all the faces I’ve played for in the course of the band’s history, and proud of all we accomplished,” he continued. Then, he added, “I’m happy to be moving forward into a new chapter of life and open to all possibilities, as they may arise.”

I’m grateful for all the years, all the faces I’ve played for in the course of the band’s history and proud of all we accomplished. I’m happy to be moving forward into a new chapter of life and open to all possibilities, as they may arise. — Jimbo Hart (@JimboHart) November 27, 2023

Those who saw Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit live earlier this year noticed Hart’s absence from the stage. In June, he took to social media to let fans know he was taking a mental health break. “You won’t see me for the first week of this next tour. I’m taking some time to take care of my mental health and resolve some old-school traumas,” he wrote. Then, he thanked Isbell for giving him the “grace and space” to heal.

Days after his initial post, Hart said that he was in rehab for mental health treatment. While he wasn’t in the center for addiction, he did stop smoking marijuana while there.

Unfortunately, it does not appear that Hart returned to the stage after his planned week off. However, he did contribute to the latest Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit album Weathervanes. “Grateful that the work I did for the Weathervanes album has garnered three Grammy nominations,” he tweeted. Thank you to any and everyone who voted for its nomination.”

The sound of the 400 Unit will not be the same without Hart on bass. However, he seems to be in a much better place mentally than he was before stepping away from the band. In recent weeks, he celebrated six months without pot or the urge to commit self-harm. More importantly, he has been open about liking himself for the first time in years.

