Joe Bonamassa Releasing Documentary for Free to Fans

Joe Bonamassa isn’t done gifting his fans this holiday season. The legendary blues guitarist is now offering his documentary, Guitar Man, free for fans to stream until January 1. It follows Bonamassa’s journey as a young guitar player in New York to becoming one of the most successful blues artists of all time. The film features interviews with Bonamassa and his parents, along with archived interviews with the likes of producer Phil Ramone and footage of Bonamassa’s performance with Eric Clapton at at Royal Albert Hall in London in 2009.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I remember playing at the age of four, my father put a guitar in my hand,” Bonamassa recalls in the documentary. “I was a little kid that crashed the party in upstate New York.” His parents can also be heard telling the story of how they got a call from blues legend B.B. King when Bonamassa was 12 asking if he wanted to open for him. “I made a decision right then and there, I said, ‘This is what you need to do: I don’t want a real job, I want to be a guitar player,'” Bonamassa continues.

[RELATED: ‘Merry Christmas, Baby’: Joe Bonamassa Drops Free Album]

“From average Joe by day to guitar hero at night, Guitar Man tells the incredible rise of blues-rocker Joe Bonamassa, whose hard work and determination have made him one of today’s top-selling blues artists,” as described in a press release. “With more #1 Blues albums than anyone else in history, Bonamassa pulls back the curtain on his incredible career, allowing us to see his remarkable musical achievements and pioneering style.”

Guitar Man was originally released on Paramount Home Entertainment in 2020. Bonamassa has acquired the master to the film and is releasing it to his fans as a free gift for a two-week rental on his website. The prolific artist recently released his holiday album Merry Christmas, Baby to fans for free in December 2023.

Bonamassa is set to hit the road on a spring tour in 2024 beginning on February 19 in Louisville, Kentucky, and concluding with the four-day Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea IX cruise that travels from Miami, Florida, to Cozumel, Mexico March 18-22. In April, he’ll head over to Europe for several shows, including a two-night stay at the Royal Albert Hall on April 4 and 5.

Tickets are available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

**Purchases you make through our links may earn American Songwriter a commission.

Photo by David Becker/WireImage