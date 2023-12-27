Wyatt Flores Releases a Touching Cover of The Fray’s “How to Save a Life”

Yesterday (December 26) Oklahoma-based singer/songwriter Wyatt Flores gave his fans a late Christmas present. He released a cover of The Fray’s 2006 hit single “Hot to Save a Life.” While the release came the day after the holiday, it was right on time. Listen to his rendition of the song below.

Flores took to social media yesterday to let his fans and followers know that the song was on all streaming platforms. He also shared a heartfelt note explaining why he chose to release the cover when he did.

My cover of “How To Save A Life” is out now wherever you listen to music ❤️ pic.twitter.com/foH8LuPkPa — Wyatt Flores (@WyattFlores10) December 26, 2023

“The day after Christmas has always been a rough day for me every year. So, it seemed fitting to release my cover of ‘How to Save a Life’ today,” he wrote. “Christmas time isn’t always as shiny and glamorous as it is for others and with 25 days of ongoing ‘happiness,’ ‘Christmas Spirit,’ and ‘holiday cheer,” the 26th of December can leave you in the dark when you wake up in the same world it’s always been,” he continued.

“I hope this little late Christmas gift helps those who aren’t having the best holiday season,” Flores added. “This song for me what ‘Please Don’t Go’ is for y’all. I hope y’all enjoy this cover and enjoy the rest of the year!” Then, he ended the note by saying, “Thank y’all once again for 2023 and I’ll see y’all in 2024.”

Wyatt Flores Chose a Deep Song to Cover

“How to Save a Life” is a heavy song. Isaac Slade, lead singer for The Fray got the idea for the song while he was working with troubled teenagers. According to Songfacts, Slade said, “One of the kids I was paired up with was a musician. Here I was, a protected suburbanite, and he was just 17 and had all these problems.” He continued, “No one could write a manual on how to save him.”

Then, Slade went on to talk about the impact the song has had. “One kid died in a car accident, and I guess it had been the last song he downloaded from his computer. They played it at his funeral, and some of his friends got ‘Save a Life’ tattooed on their arms. The response has been overwhelming.”

