John Davidson of The Brummies on Reinventing His Sound with ‘SMI’

In this episode of Surviving the Music Industry with Brandon Harrington, we find out that John Davidson of The Brummies uses grooves and vibes to dictate the pulse of a room. With mixed feelings about the realness of releasing their newest album Automatic World and the current political/health climate, what’s that beat like?

The Brummies is an alternative band made up of vocalists and multi-instrumentalists John Davidson, Jacob Bryant and drummer Trevor Davis. The trio has been playing together in various incarnations since high school in the Birmingham, Alabama area. John shares the journey from basement jams to publishing songs with Major Bob (Garth Brooks) early in their career. Writing for Major Bob, John and Jacob most notably penned “Done” that was recorded by The Band Perry which earned John and Jacob their first number one.

After the success of a number one, what do you do next? The obvious isn’t what’s obvious. John shares reinventing their sound from a country genre that can be misleading for most, collabs with Kacey Musgraves and releasing Automatic World at a time that a band wants you to share in their vibe — fully recognizing though that the current vibe may not be the most opportune.

Listen to Automatic World below and find out more about the SMI podcast here.