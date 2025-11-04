John Fogerty Celebrates the Dodgers’ World Series Win by Sharing Archival Clip of All-Star Performance of a Randy Newman Classic

John Fogerty is a huge baseball fan, as evidenced by his classic 1985 solo anthem “Centerfield,” which pays tribute to the national pastime. The famed Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman grew up near San Francisco, and became a Giants fan when the team moved from New York to the city in the late 1950s.

More recently, Fogerty has embraced the Los Angeles Dodgers, since he’s resided in the L.A. area for many years. The Dodgers, of course, just won the 2025 World Series this past Saturday, November 1, which prompted the 80-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer to celebrate the victory by posting a special archival video on his social media pages.

The clip features a star-studded 2013 performance of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.,” a song that’s regularly played at Dodgers Stadium after the team wins. The video was taken from the 2013 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony, during which featured Newman as one of the honorees. At the event, Randy was joined by Fogerty, Tom Petty, and Jackson Browne to perform “I Love L.A.”

The Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in a thrilling seven-game series to win the championship. L.A. also was the 2024 World Series champs after beating their arch rivals the New York Yankees in five games.

Along with the clip of the Rock Hall performance, Fogerty’s post included a note that reads, “Congratulations to the [Dodgers] on back-to-back World Series wins! What a game from the Dodgers and the Blue Jays! In celebration, here’s a throwback to 2013 performing ‘I Love L.A.’ alongside Randy Newman, Tom Petty, and Jackson Browne at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction. What a night!”

Fogerty Celebrated His 75th Birthday at Dodger Stadium

Back in May 2020, Fogerty celebrated his 75th birthday by fulfilling a baseball-related dream. He played his song “Centerfield” alongside his three youngest children in center field at an empty Dodger Stadium. John used his famous baseball bat-shaped guitar for the performance, which was posted on his and the Dodgers’ YouTube channel.

Recognition for “Centerfield”

Fogerty made history in 2010 when he became the only musician ever to be honored by the Baseball Hall of Fame. At that year’s Hall of Fame ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, John received special recognition for “Centerfield,” which he performed at the event. Fogerty also donated his original bat-shaped guitar to the institution.

The performance marked the 25th anniversary of the release of his chart-topping solo album, Centerfield, which featured the tune.

Fogerty’s Upcoming Performance Plans

Fogerty currently is on the road in the U.S. support his recently released album, Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years. The 20-track album features newly recorded versions of his classic CCR tunes.

His current series of tour dates run through a November 14 concert in Boston. Fogerty also has two upcoming three-show engagements in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. His residency concerts are scheduled for December 31, January 1, and January 2, and March 18, 20, and 21.

In addition, the CCR legend will be performing at Festival Vive Latino 2026, taking place March 14-15 in Mexico City. Check out his full tour itinerary at JohnFogerty.com.

