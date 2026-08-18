Miranda Lambert to Open Nashville’s Newest Venue With Special, One-Night-Only Show

Miranda Lambert is welcoming Crisco into the world in a special way. The country singer will headline the opening night of Nashville’s newest live music venue, The Truth.

The 4,400-capacity venue in Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood will play host to Lambert one night before she releases her latest LP, Crisco.

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Set to take place on Oct. 1, the full-length set will see Lambert perform songs from her catalog of award-winning hits. She will also play select tracks off of the new album.

A 12-piece string section will perform alongside Lambert for the one-night-only show.

“It was magical to hear the way strings can transform a song when we were in the studio creating this record, and I can’t wait to bring that to life in an even bigger way with our full setlist,” Lambert said. “We’ve never gotten to play that way on stage, and to have the opportunity to do it for the first time at the opening of a beautiful new venue right here in Nashville is going to be really special.”

Tickets for Miranda Lambert: One Night Only will go on sale Friday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. CT.

What to Know About Miranda Lambert’s Crisco

Fans have already heard several tracks from Lambert’s forthcoming, 12-track album.

The title track was among the early releases, as were “Till The Going’s Gone” and “Sunset Marquis.” Lambert also released “A Song To Sing.” The duet with Chris Stapleton takes cues from the likes of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

“It’s, like, all the stuff that I’ve always loved,” Lambert told Billboard of the track. “I’ve just never explored it as an artist.”

As for the album as a whole, Lambert previously noted that she’s “always loved every corner of country music.”

“The heartbreak songs, the honky-tonk songs, the songs that make you think and the songs that make you dance,” she said. “Making this record reminded me that those things don’t have to be separated. We followed the songs wherever they wanted to go, trusted our instincts and ended up with something that feels really fun and really honest to who I am.”

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