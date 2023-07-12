Jon Batiste Releases New Single “Drink Water” Ft. Jon Bellion and Fireboy DML

Jon Batiste recruited Fireboy DML and Jon Bellion for his latest single, “Drink Water” which will appear on his studio album, World Music Radio on August 18.

Batiste opened up about the new album on Instagram, writing, “Traveling with my wife, leaning into the culturally diverse group of friends and family that make up my inner circle birthed the foundations for what is now World Music Radio – much of which was recorded in transit, hotel rooms, basements and on smartphones either abroad or near big bodies of water.”

The new album follows his 2021 Grammy Award-winning album, We Are.

“I created this album with a feeling of liberation in my life and a renewed sense of exploration of my personhood, my craft and of the world around me unlike anything I had ever felt before,” he continued. “This new album will fill your soul, open your heart and stretch your mind while expanding your vision of popular art. We really wanted to re-examine and redefine terms like world music as they exist in the culture.”

The new single follows the release of the album’s first single, “Calling Your Name.” With a total of 21 songs, it features several special collaborations including Camilo, Michael Batiste, Lil Wayne, NewJeans, Kenny G, and Lana Del Rey to name a few.

Batiste isn’t a stranger to collaborations after he’s worked with multiple artists across all genres such as Prince, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Wonder, Lenny Kravitz, Willie Nelson, and more. He has several accolades under his belt including 14 Grammy nominations, 5 of which he won.

World Music Radio Track List:

“Hello, Billy Bob”

“Raindance [ft. Native Soul]”

“Be Who You Are” [ft. JID, NewJeans and Camilo]

“Worship”

“My Heart [ft. Rita Payés]”

“Drink Water” [ft. Jon Bellion and Fireboy DML]

“Calling Your Name”

“Clair de Lune” [ft. Kenny G]

“Butterfly”

“17th Ward Prelude”

“Uneasy [ft. Lil Wayne]”

“Call Now (504-305-8269)” [ft. Michael Batiste]

“Chassol”

“Boom for Real”

“Movement 18′ (Heroes)”

“Master Power”

“Running Away” [ft. Leigh-Anne]

“Goodbye, Billy Bob”

“White Space”

“Wherever You Are”

“Life Lesson” [ft. Lana Del Rey]

(Photo Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images)