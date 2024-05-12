Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight, May 12, 2024? How to Watch

While it feels like American Idol just kicked on season 22, the end is drawing near. Over the last few weeks, fans of the show watched as contestants like Emmy Russell, Abi Carter, and Triston Harper proved their talents on the stage. Although some of the contestants might be new to the stage, each one has showcased a wide range when it came to singing. And sitting behind the judge’s table, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry have offered more than feedback as they have also helped each singer mature. But with just two episodes left in the season, here are all the details about tonight’s episode and where to watch it.

With the season finale within reach, American Idol will air a new episode tonight, but it isn’t just any normal show. Tonight, the Top 5 will not only travel to Walt Disney World, but they will also perform two songs from the magical Disney songbook. And given the pressure that comes with singing classic Disney songs, Kane Brown will stop by as the guest mentor for the evening.

Emmy Russell Shares The One ‘American Idol’ Judge She Connected With

For fans of the show, they will get their chance to vote following the performance this evening as only three singers will head into the finale. Going into Dinsey week, the finalists are Russell, Carter, Harper, Will Moseley, and Jack Blocker. And while one of the contestants will be the next American Idol, the season finale marks the end for Perry. Announcing her departure months ago, both Richie and Bryan are enjoying their last episodes with the singer.

Speaking about her time on the show, Russell discussed her connection with Perry. She said, “I feel this weird connection with Katy. I feel like she just encouraged me so much and, I don’t know, I just felt like it was her wanting me to be Emmy but then be proud of where I’ve come from, too.”

With fans excited for Disney night on American Idol, don’t miss one of the best episodes of the season. Disney Night kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. And for those who might miss the episode tonight, don’t worry as America Idol is available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)