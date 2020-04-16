Make no mistake about it, while the Coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world, it has ripped at the belly of the music industry. It has gutted us and while it will eventually heal in time, the outlook right now is bleak.



Forget looking inside your favorite artists primped up home for a live Facebook show or seeing them put on a brave upbeat face while they host a live chat. Jump, Little Children’s Jay Clifford is showing you what he sees. Where he stands today, will be tomorrow and for the undefined future.



Entirely alone onstage with only his acoustic guitar, Clifford took to the Charleston Music Hall, a historic concert venue in the band’s hometown, to film a stripped back version of the bands celebrated 1999 single “Cathedrals.” The video, however, was filmed using a 360° camera allowing the viewer to pan the crowd and see the emptiness that Clifford sees; the desolate venue, the empty seats, the absence of faces and smiles.



The purgatory he, his band and musicians everywhere are standing in. The purgatory we’re all in.



All the viewer needs to do is click the mouse on the video and rotate their screen to see the barren theatre in its soon to be cobweb glory.



“When I wrote the song over two decades ago, I had no idea how eerily relevant the lyrics would be to this current global crisis,” says Clifford. “Venues like the Charleston Music Hall are sacred to me. Singing “Cathedrals” in the empty theater was an otherworldly and surreal experience, one that I will never forget.”



Along with the striking video, the band is directing their efforts to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund asking their fans who are able, to donate to the cause. MusiCares is an organization that provides assistance for music people in times of need ranging from financial, medical and personal emergency



The organization has been part of the Jump, Little Children story throughout the last two-and-a-half-decades, with the band fundraising and donating monies throughout the years. With this new video, Clifford and the rest of the band wanted to raise awareness for the music community struggling through this crisis and hope to raise funds for MusiCares who are working tirelessly to help musicians and music industry professionals directed impacted.



“MusiCares has a profoundly positive influence on the music community as a whole and has directly affected members of our own team in life changing ways. As an organization they have been there for my colleagues that I love in their time of need so I wanted to do whatever I could in this crisis to help.”



MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund link: Here

