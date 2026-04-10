Kacey Musgraves Swears UFOs Followed Her on Flight to Nashville—and She’s Got Video To Back It Up

They don’t call her “Spacey Kacey” for nothing. Whether it’s receiving messages from the other side or penning an entire album inspired by a guided “magic mushroom” trip, Kacey Musgraves keeps an open mind when it comes to the otherworldly. On a recent flight from Fort Worth to Nashville, the “Space Cowboy” singer, 37, had a close encounter, if you will.

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Listen to Kacey Musgraves’ “Craziest F—ing UFO Experience”

According to videos posted to her Instagram Stories on the evening of Thursday (April 9), Kacey Musgraves’ plane was flying over Little Rock, Arkansas, when she noticed three “orange-ish” orbs of light trailing one another in the sky.

“These orbs were not moving like any craft that we can control,” said the eight-time Grammy winner. “They were intermittently coming and going, forming triangle patterns. They were kind of orange-ish… Sometimes they would get extremely bright and change color, change size.”

According to Musgraves, she and her manager Bobby watched the mysterious objects for about 45 minutes, and they “followed” her flight until it touched down in Nashville.

The country singer shared grainy clips from her iPhone 17—which, she acknowledged, looked “like I filmed them on a f—ing toaster.” Still, there’s clearly something floating in the night sky.

Apparently, Musgraves and her manager weren’t the only ones to notice, either. After her plane landed, the “Golden Hour” singer spoke to the pilots, who said they and their colleagues had spottled the puzzling light sources all the way from New York to Dallas.

This Isn’t the First Time

Wrapping up the video, Kacey Musgraves emphasized that this experience is certainly not her first brush with the unexplainable.

“Yeah, s— is weird,” she concluded. “But I am open to it, I am here for it… Like I said, this is only one of many, many very strange, unexplainable things that I have seen. It’s been happening for years.”

[RELATED: “Just To Be Clear There Is No Performance Tonight”: Kacey Musgraves’ Ryman Show Was a Psychedelic Experience]

The “Slow Burn” singer has spoken openly about her “profound experiences” with psychedelics, telling Billboard that they “made my music better… and also know my place egotistically in the universe. Like, I’m nothing.”

Still, she treads lightly when it comes to “lobbyist” territory.

I’m a firm believer that what you do with your body is your own choice, and legally that covers a lot of ground,” Musgraves said.

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA