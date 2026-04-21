Kaitlin Butts, Wyatt Flores, & Evan Honer Rally Fans With Singalong After Two Step Inn Festival Cancellation

Over the weekend, the Two Step Inn music festival offered a stellar lineup that included the Goo Goo Dolls, Tracy Lawrence, Wyatt Flores, Kaitlin Butts, The Red Clay Strays, Brooks & Dunn, and even Chris Stapleton. That was just the start as the organizers teased a special appearance from Randy Travis. But sadly, the festival faced the undefeated mother nature as storms ripped through the area. While having to cancel the Saturday lineup, Butts, Wyatt Flores, and Evan Honer decided to offer a sing-along to those battling the storm.

Videos by American Songwriter

At the start of the festival, fans packed the San Gabriel Park for what was scheduled to be two days full of performances. But once the storm rolled in, the organizers announced the first day was canceled. They even offered a full refund for those who only purchased a ticket for Saturday’s lineup.

Although not the best year for Two Step, Butts, Flores, and Honer didn’t want to let the rain ruin their good time. Standing near the barricade, the three joined forces for a cover of “Two Dozen Roses.” And while the area around them looked cold and wet, fans were thrilled for the music and Butts, showcasing one hefty fake mustache.

[RELATED: Kaitlin Butts Inks Deal With Republic Records Following Viral Success of ‘You Ain’t Gotta Die (To Be Dead to Me)’]

Kaitlin Butts, Wyatt Flores & Evan Honer Go From A Dozen Roses To “John Deere Green”

The impromptu collaboration didn’t stop there. With the crowd around them growing, the three energized the fans with a cover of “John Deere Green.” While the performance was hard to see for some in attendance, the moment brought a little sunshine to an otherwise stormy weekend. Instead of focusing on the cancellation, fans found themselves singing along, smiling through the rain.

Online, fans praised the singers for not escaping to their trailers or tents while thousands waited for an update.

“D***, where are the other instruments at that sht sounds good. I can’t see them in the video, that fiddle sounds really good.” “The stashes are sending me.” “What an insane group of artists together.” “What a great way to spend a weather delay. Great Job.”

Even without the full festival experience, Butts, Flores, and Honer gave fans something they didn’t expect. And in the middle of the chaos, the music still found a way through. For those in the crowd, that sing-along ended up being the highlight of the weekend.







(Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images)