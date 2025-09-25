Kaitlin Butts Announces a Country Festival Ban That Has Some Fans Butthurt (Literally)

Two Step Inn is making some big changes ahead of its 2026 event. In an Instagram video, Kaitlin Butts, a festival alum who’s now serving as the official Administrator of Honky-Tonk Affairs, revealed that no chairs will be allowed at next year’s event.

Butts first shared that the festival will be held in Georgetown, Texas, on April 18 and 19, 2026. She went on to promise that the upcoming festival will have more bathrooms, bars, and entry lanes than ever before. The event is also cutting capacities in 2026.

It was the last announcement that irked fans, though.

“No chairs,” Butts said. “You heard that right, folks. No chairs means smoother entry and more space for two stepping.”

Fans were less than pleased by that news, and took to the comments section to let organizers know.

“Soooooo where am I gonna sit?” one person commented, with others calling the decision “ridiculous” and “a huge mistake.”

A third commenter revealed that the new policy will keep her home in 2026.

“Attended all 3yrs. 70 yrs old, love my country music! No chair policy is a terrible decision. Was muddy and freezing, this year. Thank goodness I had a chair to sit on,” she wrote. “I guess I’ll be staying home in 2026. It was nice enjoying the last 3- yrs with my adult kids. What a shame.”

Another social media user suggested a compromise, writing, “Bring back the chairs and just enforce the no chair zones.”

Two Step Inn Announces 2026 Line-Up

While the no chair policy is clearly an unpopular one, the 2026 festival line-up has been widely celebrated by fans.

Brooks & Dunn and Chris Stapleton will headline the 2026 event. They’ll be joined by artists including Goo Goo Dolls, BigXthaPlug, The Red Clay Strays, and Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Performers including Shenandoah, The Band Perry, Randy Travis, The Castellows, and Laci Kaye Booth will also be on hand.

Fans can sign up to obtain a presale code on the festival’s website, before it kicks off on Friday, Sept. 26 at 12 p.m. CT.

