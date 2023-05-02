Kala Banham Finishes ‘The Voice’ With “Absolutely Perfect” Performance of “My Funny Valentine”

The Playoff Performances on The Voice are cut-throat endeavors. Even the most beloved contestants can see their time on the competition show cut short. That’s exactly what happened to Kala Banham on Monday night’s (May 1) show.

Videos by American Songwriter

A part of Team Chance, Banham took on Ella Fitzgerald’s “My Funny Valentine” for the first round of Knockouts and blew the judges away with her vocals.

Is your figure less than Greek / Is your mouth a little weak? / When you open it to speak, are you smart? / But don’t change a hair for me, not if you care for me, she sang with a smoky tone.

“You made it Kala’s version. As if that was a brand-new song,” Kelly Clarkson told the singer after her performance. “It was so beautiful and dark—but inspiring. All the great adjectives.”

The other judges mirrored the same sentiment with Blake Shelton calling the performance “actually perfect” and Niall Horan saying the song “was made” for her.

“You have to put her through the next level for that reason. That was unbelievable,” Shelton told Chance The Rapper. “You have to. It’s my show, so you have to do what I say.”

Banham had an interesting ride on The Voice leading up to the Playoffs. After her Blind Audition, Banham earned a spot on Horan’s team, after the former One Direction member blocked Clarkson from snagging her.

After Horan decided to cut her loose during the Battle Rounds, Clarkson saved her. After Clarkson decided to cut her from the team, she received a double save from both Shelton and Chance, ultimately ending up with the rapper.

“[This performance] just reminded everybody how dumb they were for losing her on their team. I would never make a choice like that. Are you crazy?” Chance said after the performance.

Apparently, he spoke too soon, as he decided to cut Banham later on in the show in favor of his other teammates Sorelle and Ray Uriel going to the live rounds.

Though the cut was a loss for Banham, this performance was one hell of a “goodbye.”

Check out Banham’s final performance on The Voice, below.

Photo by Tyler Golden / NBC