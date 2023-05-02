Sister Trio Sorelle Wow with Etta James Hit on ‘The Voice’

Sister trio Sorelle of Team Chance the Rapper brought a little sugar and spice to The Voice with their performance of “Something’s Got a Hold on Me.”

Videos by American Songwriter

The trio of sisters Madi, Ana and Bella Heichel brought their family dynamics to the stage, letting their personalities shine as much as their voices. They opened the set a cappella singing the first few lines of Flo Rida’s 2011 hit, “Good Feeling,” before launching into the Etta James classic.

Their sparkling harmonies did the doo-wop style arrangement justice, leaving coach Chance bewildered at one point and also blew Niall Horan and Kelly Clarkson away. Their performance brought Chance, Horan and fellow coach Blake Shelton to their feet. “How good is that?” Horan commented smiling, while Chance cheered, “My team is crazy.”

“This is cheating, it’s too perfect,” Shelton joked. “I love the individual moments that you guys had.”

“The energy off you guys is insane,” Horan observed, asking the trio what they listened to growing up. The sisters responded that they listened to “a lot of stuff,” including “Something’s Got a Hold on Me,” which prompted Clarkson to ask if they are fans of music from the 1940s, such as The Andrews Sisters’ World War II era blues bop, “Boogie Boogie Bugle Boy.” The sisters affirmed that they actually studied that particular song to nail their harmonies.

“You definitely study because it’s ridiculously tight, it’s phenomenal,” Horan praised, adding that Chance put together “a hell of an arrangement,” recommending that he send them through to the semi-finals. “What you’re doing is so fresh, it’s unlike anyone else,” Clarkson remarked. “I think that makes you stand out.”

“I’m so proud every time you guys get onstage, it just blows everybody away,” Chance raved. “You guys have been so receptive to all the notes. Y’all killed it.”

Sorelle’s performance was enough to advance them to the next round.

Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC