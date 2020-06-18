‘She Rocks Podcast’ Digs Into Kathy Valentine’s Journey With The Go-Go’s

Kathy Valentine is a member of the legendary all-female band, the Go-Go’s. She Rocks Podcast dropped in to chat with her about her new memoir, All I Ever Wanted, and its accompanying musical soundtrack. Here host Laura B. Whitmore digs in with Kathy about the band’s place in musical history, the process of creating her memoir, the songwriting inspiration for her new music, and much more.

Kathy Valentine’s story is a roller coaster of sex, drugs, and of course music; it’s also a story of what it takes to not only find success but, find yourself, even when it all comes crashing down. The band’s success was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream for Valentine but, it’s only part of her story.

Laura B. Whitmore is the founder of the Women’s International Music Network and the She Rocks Awards. She is also a singer/songwriter, a journalist for Parade.com, and the Vice President of Marketing for Positive Grid.

Find out more about Valentine at http://kathyvalentine.com/.