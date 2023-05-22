Keith Urban Says Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is The “Best of the Best”

Keith Urban is Taylor Swift’s biggest cheerleader. The platinum-selling artist and his wife, Nicole Kidman, recently had the ultimate date night in Philadelphia at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Ahead of his performance on the American Idol finale (May 21), Urban caught up with People to reflect on his Swiftie experience and to praise the hitmaker.

Urban said he was prepared for a state-of-the-art show, but was blown away.

“We had the best time,” declared Urban to the outlet. “It’s an amazing show. I knew it would be, but it’s a whole other level. I mean, she’s absolutely at the top of her game. This tour is just the best of the best,” he added.

Following the memorable evening at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, Urban turned to social media to share highlights. The video, which garnered 4.7M views on TikTok alone, features the crooner and Kidman dancing to “Style” and “Blank Space,” featured on 1989.

“Shout out to Taylor, her team, and ALL of the Swifties who showered us with sooooo many friendship bracelets,” wrote Urban in the video. “We love ya @taylorswift.”

Urban and Swift have a tight-knit friendship that dates back to 2009. The “Anti-Hero” singer served as direct support for the Australian native on his Escape Together World Tour. The following year, the singer-songwriter released Fearless. The Grammy Award-winning collection features “That’s When” with Urban. Most recently, he appeared on Fearless (Taylor’s Version), singing harmonies on “We Were Happy.” The re-recorded collection includes additional tracks from The Vault.

“I’m really honored that @Keithurban is a part of this project, duetting on That’s When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy,” wrote Swift in 2021 on Instagram. “I was his opening act during the Fearless album era, and his music has inspired me endlessly.”

Urban has not only been a mentor to Swift but also to other aspiring artists in the entertainment industry. The country crooner performed an electrifying rendition of “Wild Hearts” on American Idol and provided contestants with valuable advice.

“To be able to come in as a mentor, and play as well, is incredible,” said Urban, who previously served as an Idol Judge. “That was home for me for several seasons, and the mentoring part is probably one of the things I always enjoyed the most, getting to work with the artists one-on-one.”

The hitmaker pressed pause on his must-see residency in Las Vegas at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. While visiting his old stomping grounds and performing in sin city, he told the outlet that new music is on the horizon.

“[There will] definitely be new music this year,” revealed Urban. “A new album will come either late this year or early next year.”

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT