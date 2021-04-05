Taylor Swift Reveals 27-Song Tracklist of Upcoming ‘Fearless’ Rerelease, Keith Urban Featured Tracks

Following the release of Taylor Swift’s second album Fearless in 2008, she was already in the middle of her own tour, then doubled up as the opening act on Keith Urban’s Escape Together World tour. Coming full circle more than a decade later, the duo have collaborated on two previously unreleased singles, “We Were Happy” and “That’s When,” off Swift’s upcoming Fearless (Taylor’s Versions), out April 9.

Challenging fans to first solve several anagrams, including a video of an animated vault with scrambled words, Swift eventually revealed more details of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the first of her six album rereleases, including its 27-song track list, featuring re-recorded versions of the original 13 tracks and six previously unreleased songs, “From the Vault,” that never made the cut on the 2008 release.

First teasing Taylor’s Versions with “Love Story (Taylor’s Version),” and the bonus “Love Story (Elvira Remix),” Swift recently revealed that Maren Morris will appear on “You All Over Me,” one of the six “From the Vault” songs, which also include “Mr Perfectly Fine,” “Don’t You,” and “Bye Bye Baby,” in addition to the Urban-featured tracks.

“These are songs that I’m calling ‘from the vault,’ and I call them that because there are songs that I wrote over the course of my career that were meant for certain albums, but didn’t end up making the track list for reasons that, to me, don’t really matter now,” says Swift of the unreleased tracks. “I would make decisions based on, ‘Oh, there are too many breakup songs on this album, I can’t put this one on too. There are too many slow songs on this album, I can’t put this one on too.’ I think curating an album is really important, but at the same time, it’s really fun to go back and show the fans the full picture of what I had created at that time.”

Swift’s latest unveil isn’t the first time she’s worked with Urban since the earlier Fearless days. Urban also covered the title track from Swift’s seventh album Lover in 2019 and the two artists were featured in Tim McGraw’s 2013 single “Highway Don’t Care.” On Fearless (Taylor’s Versions), Urban joins Swift for a duet on “That’s When,” and offers his backing harmonies on “We Were Happy.”

“I’m really honored that Keith Urban is a part of this project, duetting on ‘That’s When’ and singing harmonies on ‘We Were Happy,'” said Swift in an Instagram post. “I was his opening act during the ‘Fearless’ album era and his music has inspired me endlessly. I’m counting down the minutes til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness.”