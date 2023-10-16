Kenya Grace Sets Record With Solo-Written, Performed, and Produced Single at the Top of U.K. Charts

Kenya Grace has grabbed her first No. 1 single on the U.K. charts with “Strangers,” and while she’s at it she also continued a record set in stone by Kate Bush. With “Strangers” at No. 1, Grace became the second female artist to top the U.K. charts with a song written, performed, and produced completely solo. The first artist to set this record was Kate Bush with “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” from 1985, which had a huge resurgence in 2022 thanks to Stranger Things‘ fourth season.

“Strangers” has been on the charts for six weeks now, moving its way up to the top. Additionally, it’s the first debut single by a British female artist to top the charts since 2014, when Ella Henderson’s “Ghost” peaked at No. 1, according to a report from Billboard.

This new single dethroned Doja Cat‘s “Paint the Town Red” which sat at No. 1 for five weeks. “Strangers” is lightly synthed with an ethereal pop sound and an infectious beat. Grace employs breathy vocals and instrumentals reminiscent of early Tove Lo, while the Official Charts Company calls her style a mix of PinkPantheress and Charli XCX.

Grace’s first release was “Obsessed” in 2019, followed by “Tell Me Why.” She wrote her next song “Talk” during lockdown in the U.K., then in 2022 released “Oranges,” as well as two collaborations: “Someone Else” with 3Strange, and “Venus” with Homebodi. Her most recent releases were “Afterparty Lover” and “Meteor” in early 2023, leading up to “Strangers.”

“Strangers” was written and produced in Grace’s bedroom and initially released on TikTok, where it was viewed 11 million times. It was later released on FFRR Records and entered the U.K. Singles Chart a week later. She has subsequently released another single, “Only in My Mind,” which peaked at No. 14 on the New Zealand Hot Singles Chart.

Grace seems like one to watch for those interested in the recent popularity of drum and bass tracks, as well as the prevalence of female artists on the charts. When “Strangers” peaked, the top three artists on the chart were Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo, so Grace is definitely in good company.

