Kesha’s Gag Order Tour Gets an Updated Name Because ‘Life Is Too Short’

Kesha has announced a key change to her upcoming tour. Originally, it was supposed to be titled the Gag Order Tour, reflecting the name of her latest album. But as she revealed on social media this week, that name is getting an update.

In a new Instagram post, she said: “My animals. My fans. This has been a truly transformative year. And we have a LOT of overdue celebrating to do together. I’ve decided to change the name of my fall tour from ‘The Gag Order Tour’ to the ‘THE ONLY LOVE TOUR.’ Life is too short, and I want to celebrate the freedom and love in my life with all of you. LET’S DO THIS. Only love can save us now✨ #OnlyLoveTour.”

The tour will be supported by Jake Wesley Rodgers. It will find the singer performing all the hits and new tracks off of Gag Order, which she released in May. Tickets can be purchased here.

Kesha told Rolling Stone before Gag Order hit streaming services, “I feel like I’m giving birth to the most intimate thing I’ve created. I really dug into some of my uglier emotions and sides of myself that are less fun. It’s scary being vulnerable. The fact that I have compiled an entire record of these emotions, of anger, of insecurity, of anxiety, of grief, of pain, of regret, all of that is so nerve-racking—but it’s also so healing.”

She also told the outlet she was dealing with anxiety at the time, and when her cat Mr. Peeps warily pushed a pair of headphones in front of her, she took it as an obvious “sign” to craft the album into what it became.

“I had this really beautiful, scary, and intense spiritual awakening where I felt like I was talking to my highest self, or God, whatever word you want to say,” she said. “I fully thought I was having a mental breakdown. I called my therapist and my doctor. They all were like, ‘Oh…you had a spiritual awakening. Yay! Good job.’”

Back in June, a settlement between Kesha and Dr. Luke was reached after a lengthy legal battle. In a statement posted by the singer on social media, they “agreed to a resolution” in the defamation lawsuit against her which was set to go to trial this past July.

The statement from Kesha at the time read, “Only God knows what happened that night. As I always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

