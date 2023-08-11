Kevin Costner Attends Los Angeles Taylor Swift Concert: “I’m Officially a Swiftie!”

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner recently shared that he attended a Taylor Swift concert with his 13-year-old daughter, Grace Avery. The concert Costner attended took place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

Costner shared footage from the Los Angeles show on Instagram, which is part of Swift’s Eras tour. “My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show,” Costner wrote in a caption. “I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together.

“I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too,” the caption continued. “An inspiring night. I’m officially a Swiftie!” Several Instagram users flooded the comments section to share their thoughts on the heartfelt post. “That makes you a very cool dad,” influencer Martie Duncan wrote. “Not even daddy Dutton can get a close seat 😂,” another Instagram user joked.

Countless celebrities saw Taylor Swift in concert as well, including Julia Roberts, Vince Vaughn, Gigi Hadid, Mark Zuckerberg, Simu Liu, Paula Abdul, Channing Tatum, Mindy Kaling, Josh Gad, Eddie Vedder, and Max Greenfield. Even politicians have shown their appreciation for Swift’s Eras Tour.

In July, Colorado Governor Jared Polis issued a clever statement littered with quotes from various Swift songs, in preparation for the Eras Tour making a stop in Denver. “Welcome to Denver, it’s been waiting for you!” Polis wrote. “I know your performances will be Gorgeous and have our heartbeats skipping down Colfax Avenue. I’m confident 140,000+ concertgoers will look back and say your concert was The Best Day, straight out of their Wildest Dreams.” In his letter, Polis also included some personal tips for enjoying the Eras Tour.

“Focus on having fun! Remember stressin’ and obsessin ‘about someone else is no fun. Stay Stay Stay hydrated! Dress to impress! I’m confident all of your outfits will be Bejeweled, but bring a Cardigan to be prepared for unpredictable Colorado Midnight Rain. Bring ear protection. You might be seeing the loudest woman this town has ever seen. Get home safely! We don’t want anyone looking back saying I Did Something Bad last night. Have a designated driver, ride share, It’s Nice to Have a Friend as a walking buddy, or use local public transit as your Getaway Car. We don’t want Champagne Problems– Remember it Hits Different at 5,280 feet of altitude.”

“Swifties young and old will feel Enchanted while listening to 17 years of music live!” Polis concluded. “Long Story Short, This Is Me Trying to say if anyone is excited for your back-to-back nights in Denver, it’s ME!“

