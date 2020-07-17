Kiiara is back.



Today the Chicago artist shares her first single of 2020—a moody electro-pop banger dedicated to an old flame.



“‘I Still Do’ is about me overthinking and questioning why I still to this day have love for someone despite what it was,” Kiiara tells American Songwriter of the track, which was co-written by Justin Tranter and Ali Tamposi. “After getting to know this person I was like, ‘Damn, they have such a kind heart and deserve to be so damn happy!” I’ll always care about them and still do.”



“How did I ever love you? Na-na,” Kiiara sings in the chorus. “Had me down on my knees / Beggin’ you to stay / How did I ever trust you? Na-na / Lipstick stains on the sheets / And I looked away.”



“I Still Do” follows Kiiara’s 2019 singles “Bi-Polar” and “Open My Mouth.” The 25-year-old singer-songwriter and Atlantic Records signee—born Kiara Saulters—is currently gearing up to release her highly-anticipated debut album, which will arrive five years after her breakout track “Gold.”



“I’ve been wrapping up [the] album,” she says. “We’re finishing up the final mixes. There’s a couple features on the album. Separate from the album, I’ve been working on a few features over the past couple of months. I’m such a fan of these artists and am so grateful to be working with them. It’s been awesome and I am soooo excited for the world to hear the music! Each song is very different too, which is cool!”



Though Kiiara’s been working on her first full-length for a few years now, she hasn’t shared many details about it. That’s by design: “As for my debut album, fans can expect a lot of new music very soooon,” she says. “I don’t wanna say too much about the sound of the album. I want it to be a surprise!”



Kiiara’s 2016 debut EP, low kii savage, introduced fans to her signature brand of atmospheric, mid-tempo pop. The EP was produced by Casper and B., Brenton Duvall, Felix Snow, and David Singer-Vine.



Other than putting the finishing touches on her album, Kiiara has spent the last few months laying low at home.



“Home is Chicago right now,” she tells American Songwriter. “A typical day for me is I wake up, cook breakfast, have a shot of Nespresso, shower, go for a run, eat, work on music, eat, FaceTime my friends, eat, shower, FaceTime my friends, sleep, and repeat.”



Listen to “I Still Do” and check out the accompanying video below.

“I Still Do” is out now via Atlantic Records.



