Kolby Cooper Discusses New Single “Mama” and Working on His Next Album: Exclusive

Texas-born country rocker Kolby Cooper is here to add some fire to your weekend plans. His new high-energy banger “Mama” is the kind of track that should be played loud with the windows down. At the same time, Cooper tips his hat to the kind of people who are always in your corner, no matter what. Watch the official lyric video below.

Co-penned by Cooper, Andrew Baylis, Geoff Warburton, and Michael Whitworth, “Mama” is the first new music he has released since February. It’s a great start to the summer. And, in a brief interview with American Songwriter, Cooper confirmed that this is just the beginning of what he has planned for the rest of the year. He and his band are gearing up to kick off a headlining tour this summer. They’re also putting together a new album. In short, it’s a good time to be a Kolby Cooper fan.

Kolby Cooper on “Mama” and Plans for the Future

“It’s about having your mom, your wife, or your girl, however you take it—it’s just kind of about when you’re younger and drink too much and once you get drunk you kind of turn into an asshole. And it’s not fun to be around and it sucks and it sucks to go through. But you’ve always got someone on your side pulling for you to come through,” Cooper said about the meaning behind the new track. “It’s a tough position to be in but you’ve always got your mom or person to lean on to get through it. It’s kind of about that,” he added.

Cooper also confirmed that he’ll be releasing new music as soon as possible. “An album is for sure in the works. It’s kind of shaping up,” he revealed. “We’ve got a lot of songs to pick from but I want it to be perfect. It’s our third album I just want it to for sure be our best,” he added. Then, he revealed a loose timetable for the project. “I’d like to just take as much time while not waiting too long. I think I’m going to write for a couple of months and see where we are. We’ve got a bunch of stuff recorded, so I’d like to get a new one out by the end of the year. It’s still up in the air,” he said.

“Mama” is available to stream everywhere now.

Featured Image by Gabriel Muniz Photography