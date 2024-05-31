Jon Bon Jovi Says He Wrote His Band’s New Tune “Kiss the Bride” as a Wedding Song for His Engaged Daughter

A lot of changes are happening in Jon Bon Jovi’s family. His son Jake Bongiovi recently married actress Millie Bobbie Brown, while two of his three other kids are currently engaged.

Now the 62-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has revealed that he wrote a song on his band’s upcoming album, Legendary, for his daughter Stephanie’s impending wedding. Bon Jovi discusses the tune. “Kiss the Bride,” in a “behind the song” video clip posted on the band’s social media pages.

“‘Kiss the Bride’ was written for my daughter, Stephanie, who is engaged to be married,” Jon shares in the video. “And I hope that you like it as much as I do. Maybe even consider it a wedding song for someone you know. But my little baby, who I wrote ‘I Got the Girl’ for when she was 5 years old, is now 30 years old. Different place in my life, different place in her life, but she’s always gonna still be my 5-year-old princess.

The post also includes a snippet of the song, a ballad that features Jon singing, “‘Just Married’ sign, then you drive away / First dance, then you cut the cake / We’ll say each word and hold a glass up high / You may kiss the bride.”

Incidentally, “I Got the Girl” appeared on the Bon Jovi album Crush, which was released in 2000.

Fans React to Bon Jovi’s Post and New Song

The Bon Jovi frontman’s post, and the song clip, apparently hit an emotional chord with his fans, many of whom responded by sharing messages in the comments section of the band’s Instagram.

“Special song, for a special girl, on her special day; what could be more loving,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “Lovely … Congrats for your daughter and Jake as well.”

A third fan wrote, “It’s beautiful and touching. How wonderful to have written a song from the heart for your daughter’s special day!”

More About Bon Jovi’s Children

No further details have been revealed yet about Stephanie Bongiovi’s wedding plans. Earlier this week, Jon revealed to the BBC that his son Jake, 22, and Brown, 20, had recently wed in a small, private ceremony.

“It was a very small, family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be,” Bon Jovi said. “It’s true.” The singer’s oldest son, 29-year-old Jesse Bongiovi, has been engaged to his girlfriend, Jesse Light, since 2022. Jon and his wife of 35 years, Dorothea, have one other child, 20-year-old son Romeo, who as far as we know is not engaged.

The Legendary album will be released on June 7, and can be pre-ordered now.