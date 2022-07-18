Lady Gaga Debuts Seven Songs at Opening Night of Chromatica Ball

Lady Gaga kicked off her highly-anticipated “Chromatica Ball’ with a bang Sunday night (July 17), in Düsseldorf, Germany. While satiating her Little Monsters with all usual setlist subjects, the singer also gave a string of songs their live debut.

The setlist at the Merkur Spiel-Arena ran 20 songs long and included first-time performances of Chromatica tracks “Alice,” “Replay,” “Sour Candy,” “Babylon,” “Free Woman” and “Enigma.” It seems Gaga has kept her die-hard fans at the front of her mind while fleshing out the show, giving them a few deep-cut tracks to jump and sing along to. (Find videos of the performances below.)

Other notable additions to the show were a powerhouse rendition of her Top Gun: Maverick single “Hold My Hand” and a performance of her 2009 hit “Monster,” which she hasn’t played live in eight years.

Ahead of the tour’s opener, Gaga took to social media to talk about the new show saying, “I want to allow you all to interpret this show in the way that you want to, but I will say that it really documents the many different stages and sides of grief and the manic energy of grief that I feel that I’ve experienced in my life.”

She continued, “I really want to thank you for sticking it out with me and loving me through all the different iterations of my artistry as well as me as a person. I feel more clear today than I have in a long time and more pain-free than I have in ages. And being free of pain on stage is a real healing experience because I’m able to dance and sing and enjoy the audience, enjoy the show, and really tell a story.”

The Chromatica Ball tour will continue in Stockholm, Sweden on July 21. Elsewhere on the European run are dates in Paris, Arnhem and a two-night stand in London.

Gaga will kick off the North American leg of the tour in August, starting in Toronto and wrapping things up in Miami on September 17. Tickets are available to purchase HERE.

Gaga Live Debut Videos

Photo: Norbert Schoerner / Chuff Media