Lady Gaga Reveals Chromatica Ball Tour for Summer 2022

Lady Gaga is continuing her Chromatica Ball Tour, which was originally set to kick off March 2020 and postponed due to the pandemic. The rescheduled Chromatica Ball Tour begins in Europe in July with additional North American dates in August.

The 14-city tour supports Gaga’s sixth album Chromatica, which was originally scheduled to release April 10 but was also pushed to May 29. In 2021, Gaga also released the Dawn of Chromatica remix album.

Gaga will kick off the tour on July 17 in Düsseldorf, Germany with additional dates in Stockholm, Paris, London, and Toronto.

The tour also include several stadium dates in the U.S. including MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, Wrigley Field in Chicago, Fenway Park in Boston, and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Chromatica debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and produced two top-five hits, including “Stupid Love” and “Rain On Me,” featuring Ariana Grande.

Chromatica Ball Tour Dates:

7/17 Düsseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel- Arena

7/21 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena

7/24 Paris, FR Stade de France

7/26 Arnhem, NL GelreDome

7/29 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

7/30 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

8/06 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

8/08 Washington, DC Nationals Park

8/11 East Rutherford, NJ Metlife Stadium

8/15 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

8/19 Boston, MA Fenway Park

8/23 Dallas, TX Globe Life Field

8/26 Atlanta, GA Truist Park

9/8 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park

9/10 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

Photos: Norbert Schoerner