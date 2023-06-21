Lainey Wilson Assures Fans That Ad Campaign Claiming She Was Hospitalized is False

Lainey Wilson has turned to Instagram to inform fans of a fake ad campaign claiming that she was hospitalized and then recovered after using weight-loss gummies. In the video uploaded to the popular social media platform this past Tuesday, Wilson said, “PSA if y’all have seen these ads, they’re entirely fake. Don’t fall for them and help me out by reporting them when you see them.”

Wilson continues, “Alright y’all, by now I’m sure a lot y’all have seen some ads about me losingAweight, being hospitalized and then I started taking some weight loss gummies and blah blah blah that saved my life. Well surprise, it ain’t true. People will do whatever to make a dollar, even if it is lies. Cause ain’t nobody sent me any gummies.”

While claims that Wilson took weight loss gummies to recover from an illness appear to be false, the singer and Yellowstone star did address that she may have actually lost some weight recently. She added, “If I have lost weight, it’s because I am working hard and playing hour-and-a-half shows and running around every night of my life. And to be honest me losing weight or gaining weight ain’t got anything to do with my music.”

At the end of the video, Wilson says, “I love y’all. I just don’t want y’all spending money on something that ain’t real. Do not fall for it, but I’ll tell you what. It’d be real nice if they made some gummies that made ya ass tell the truth. You get a gummy, you get a gummy, we all gettin’ gummies.”

Wilson is currently on tour with Luke Combs, accompanying the “Fast Car” singer on his 2023 World Tour. Wilson recently spoke with Music Mayhem, telling the outlet how she plans to write new music with Combs. She said, “I actually ran across something the other day. [Luke] and I were writing a duet and we’ve actually talked about trying to get back together to finish it and maybe rewrite it. I think both of us have gotten a lot better since then. So I know him and I are planning on writing more together. It’s just been so crazy the last few years, both of us doing our own thing and I’m just, I’m so proud of him.”