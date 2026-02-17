Lana Del Rey Releases New Song Co-Written by Husband Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey had a special co-writer on her latest track. Ahead of the release of her upcoming LP, Stove, Del Rey dropped a new single, “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter,” which she co-wrote with her husband, Jeremy Dufrene.

Videos by American Songwriter

The song—which Del Rey’s sister, Chuck Grant, and brother-in-law, Jason Pickens, also contributed to—is undoubtedly about the singer’s loving relationship.

“I know you wish you had a man like him, it’s “such a bummer / When I met him, like an arrow / Like a bird in the heart, like a sparrow / In the dark, snap, crackle, pop / We’re a match, he’s just in my bone marrow,” she sings in the opening verse.

In the chorus, Del Rey croons, “Positively voodoo, everything that you do/ Did you know exactly how magical you are?“

Del Rey married Dufrene, a Louisiana-based alligator tour guide, in September 2024.

Lana Del Rey Teases Her Forthcoming Album

Earlier this month, Del Rey teased the song, which was produced by Drew Erickson and Jack Antonoff, calling it her “favorite” on her forthcoming album.

As for when the album will come out, Del Rey said, “Soon. ‘Cause vinyl takes three months, so three months plus two weeks. It could be give or take a bit less than that.”

The album, which was initially due out in September 2024, will be Del Rey’s first foray into the country space.

As for the reason for the delay, Del Rey told W that the songs “were more autobiographical than I thought, and that took more time.”

“The majority of the album will have a country flair. Eight years ago, when I was looking to make a country record, no one else was thinking about country,” she said. “Now everyone is going country! I’ve asked myself, ‘Should I retire all my snakeskin boots? Should I put my cowboy hats in storage?’”

As for her husband’s impact on the LP, Del Rey said, “Jeremy is the most impactful person in my life. He’s quiet in public, but around me he talks all the time.”

Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images