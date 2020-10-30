Lauren Hashian, Naz Tokio and Natalie Martinez have become regular collaborators in the songwriting circle and the trio chose to share their collective talent for a funky and fun track, “Ride the Wave.” It is the first of what is expected to be a series of releases for the three ladies.

This song is a result of the trio coming together to create feel-good music, that brings a nostalgic yet modern disco vibe, at a time when something fun and vibrant is needed most.

“I’m thrilled to bring this song and video to life with my closest friends and collaborators. It was a true group effort and vision from start to finish,” Hashian said. “It has been an unforgettable experience certainly made tricky by the times. But we wanted to create a track of pure, upbeat positivity reminding us that even when things are tough, we need moments for our mental health and balance to focus on the good. We hope people can get lost in the vibe in the best way, and remember the moments that mean the most with the people that matter the most to us.”

Hashian — who is also married to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, whom she wrote “Step Into a Love Like This” — let him make a brief appearance in the video. The video was shot under the supervision of a certified COVID-19 health and safety company where between takes, singers and talent were in full masks and COVID-compliant protection gear, only removing them to enjoy a brief moment of dancing and being together, holding on to that not-too-long-ago feeling when that was our norm.

Tokio has collaborated with a long list of artists including Miguel, T.I., Asap Rocky, Tank, Pusha T, Ashlee Simpson, Dallas Austin and many others. She said of the track was born from a feeling of empowerment and togetherness.

“When you have solid women in your life, you share your hard times, listen to each other, talk things out, and then turn the music on blast to dance and laugh it all away,” she said. “‘Ride the Wave’ is a reminder to have those moments with your girls or your loved ones and let it go. Take the time to feel good. We hope that this song does just that!”

Martinez is just scratching the surface of her musical journey after taking to film first. She starred in and co-produced Netflix’s highly-anticipated series, THE I-LAND. Her film credits include starring in Paul Anderson’s action thriller “Death Race” opposite Jason Statham, 20th Century Fox’s “Broken City” opposite Mark Wahlberg, and David Ayer’s acclaimed drama “End of Watch” opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña.

She added, “‘Ride the Wave’ is about letting yourself enjoy life. A lot of times, we can get in our own way or spend too much time second guessing. This song puts all that aside to enjoy the moment, the butterflies, the good times and the special moments with family and friends. Just be present and ride that wave.”