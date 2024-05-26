Lead Singer of Iron Butterfly, Doug Ingle, Dead at 78

From an early age, Doug Ingle shared a love for music thanks to his father, who happened to be an organist for a church. Although his father used his talents for the church, Ingle decided to go a different route when he founded the band Iron Butterfly during the 1960s. Although the band went through some lineup changes over the decades, Ingle remained as he helped create albums like Heavy and Metamorphosis. And their most famous song, “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” first hit the airwaves in 1968 and continues to be a hit today. Sadly, on May 24, Ingle passed away at 78.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sharing the news on Facebook, Doug Ingle Jr. broke the news about his father’s passing. He wrote, “It’s with a heavy heart & great sadness to announce the passing of my Father Doug Ingle. Dad passed away peacefully this evening in the presence of family. Thank You Dad for being a father, teacher and friend. Cherished loving memories I will carry the rest of my days moving forward in this journey of life. Love you Dad.” His son also shared a picture of the iconic band in their younger years.

Doug Ingle Insisted His Life Was “Great”

With fans pouring in their love and support for Ingle and the Iron Butterfly, one person discussed the impact the band had on younger generations. “I’m a fan who saw your dad twice in concert! I go to an Irish Pub here in the San Gabriel Valley east of Pasadena. It’s got a jukebox that they crank up hugely! Their juke has a respectable number of Butterfly tunes & I play the full 17-minute album version & the older patrons totally get into it and the younger ones are blown away hearing it for the first time!” Showing just how timeless the band is, another fan added, “I’m 79. Even today when I listen to IN A GADDA DA VIDA my body and mind go back to 1968. My generation was very lucky and not just for music.”

Once speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Ingle discussed how mismanaged his life was at the time and how he struggled with debt. “I was a child among men. I was dealing with people who were competent but not necessarily (working) in my interest. I took the luxury of playing ostrich. I didn’t involve myself at the business level at all. I just went out and performed. It was, ‘Isn’t life great?’ Then everything crashed down. I still maintain life is great, but now I base it on something (real) rather than wishful thinking.”

(Nik Lachance, 2021)