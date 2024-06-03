3 Songs for People Who Say They Don’t Like Britney Spears

Britney Spears is a lightning rod for attention. Ever since the late 1990s when she rocketed to fame thanks to her song, “…Baby One More Time,” she was a household name. Bubblegum pop mixed with dorm room sex appeal, she became both the darling and the butt of jokes aplenty. But just because she was of the moment and polarizing doesn’t mean she didn’t have some excellent songs.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to dive into three of those tunes (outside of her first hit, “…Baby One More Time”) to showcase her delivery, performance, dancing abilities, and more. Indeed, these are three songs (and music videos) for people who say they don’t like Britney Spears.

[RELATED: Jack Black Covers “…Baby One More Time,” Makes Plea to Britney Spears: “I’m Waiting by the Phone”]

“Toxic” from In the Zone (2003)

One of the skills of Britney Spears as a performer, both vocally and visually, is she could turn so many different songs into pop hits. In the hands of another artist, this song could be some other genre, from hip-hop to club. But this track from the blonde bombshell was a pop hit through and through. And the video, which is a sensual short film, has been seen over 600 million times on YouTube alone. The track, catchy and piercing, is one music fans of all walks can get behind. It’s also a song that is covered in many arenas, from acoustic to heavier rock. On the track, Spears sings,

Baby, can’t you see I’m calling?

A guy like you should wear a warning

It’s dangerous, I’m falling

There’s no escape, I can’t wait

I need a hit, baby, give me it

You’re dangerous, I’m loving it

Too high, can’t come down

Losing my head, spinnin’ ’round and ’round

Do you feel me now?

“Gimme More” from Blackout (2007)

This song has perhaps the most iconic Spears opening. But more than the initial introduction, this pulsing dance track has a chorus that stood out as one of the most popular in the 2000s. It’s an entry, a beg, all from the lips of one of the most successful celebrities on Earth. Quite the juxtaposition. Not only was she a tabloid regular, Spears knew how to push the envelope in videos and songs alike. On this supremely catchy offering, she sings,

We can get down like there’s no one around

We keep on rockin’ (we keep on rockin’)

We keep on rockin’ (we keep on rockin’)

Cameras are flashin’ while we’re dirty dancin’

They keep watching (they keep watching), keep watching

Feels like the crowd is saying

Gimme, gimme (more), gimme (more), gimme, gimme (more)

Gimme, gimme (more), gimme (more), gimme, gimme (more)

Gimme, gimme (more), gimme (more), gimme, gimme (more)

Gimme, gimme (more), gimme (more), gimme, gimme (more)

“Oops!…I Did It Again” from Oops!… I Did It Again (2000)

One of Spears’ earlier singles, this track and eye-popping music video helped cement her as one of the biggest stars on the planet. Since its release about 25 years ago, the song has been covered by artists in other genres, from acoustic to jazz. Similar to Spears’ first single, this is a tongue-in-cheek track, playful as much as it is a dart to the heart. But whereas in “…Baby One More Time” Spears is the receiver of the action, in this track she’s the one in control. On the song, she sings,

I think I did it again

I made you believe we’re more than just friends

Oh baby

It might seem like a crush

But it doesn’t mean that I’m serious

‘Cause to lose all my senses

That is just so typically me

Oh baby, baby

Oops, I did it again

I played with your heart, got lost in the game

Oh baby, baby

Oops, you think I’m in love

That I’m sent from above

I’m not that innocent

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect